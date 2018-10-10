Joerg Haider gestures during a press conference to announce his resignation as leader of Austria's Freedom Party in Vienna on Monday Feb. 28, 2000.EPA-EFE/FILE PHOTO APA/HANS KLAUS TECHT/ht-fob

Jörg Haider, an Austrian far-right politician who during his career bucked the trend to become the first of his political ilk in recent European history to form part of a national government back in 1999, remains an inspiration to modern populist movements gaining ground on the continent to this day, EFE reported on the eve of the 10th anniversary of his death Wednesday.

In 1986, when Matteo Salvini, the current far-right Italian interior minister, was barely 13, and Viktor Orbán, Hungary's nationalist populist prime minister, was a young democrat in a communist regime, Haider made his mark in Austria by clinching almost 10 percent of the national vote in elections that year.