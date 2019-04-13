A bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun. EPA-EFE FILE/EVENT HORIZON TELESCOPE COLLABORATION/ HANDOUT

Jose Luis Gomez is one of the Spanish astronomers behind the first ever images of a black hole, which grabbed headlines around the world not on for its scientific importance, but also because, according to the scientist, “they are the most bizarre objects in the universe". EPA-EFE/Yaiza González

“Black holes are really strange. They are a door to outside the universe, the kind of door that, if you cross it, there is no coming back," Gomez, who works at the Andalusia Institute of Astrophysics, said during an interview with Efe.