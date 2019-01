A sign reads 'Closed' at the Black Rock Canyon Campground that has been closed due to the US government shutdown in Joshua Tree National Park, California, USA, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIKE NELSON

Joshua Tree National Park in California, one of the most popular in the United States, will be closed temporarily from Jan. 10 due to damage caused by visitors during the ongoing the partial federal government shutdown, officials said.

In a statement, the Park said that, from 8am Thursday, the national park would temporarily close to the public for "cleanup and repair" operations.