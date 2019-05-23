Agencia EFE's director of Digital and Business Development, Juan Varela, speaks at the first Digital Journalism Forum by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, in Bolivia, a forum held on May 22, 2019, at the Hotel Marriott in the eastern city of Santa Cruz. EFE-EPA/Martin Alipaz

The challenge of journalism in the digital age continues to point toward determining what the audience's content and format preferences are, with the additional task of reaching a public whose attention is fragmented by the sheer amount of news and information accessible via their mobile devices.

This is one of the premises explored at the first Digital Journalism Forum by Agencia EFE, Spain's international news agency, in Bolivia, a forum held on Wednesday at the Hotel Marriott in the eastern city of Santa Cruz and sponsored by Repsol, Fonplata, Tecnicas Reunidas and Viva.