Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks with foreign election observers and journalists at the Gono Bhaban in Dhaka Bangladesh Dec 31, 2018 (issued Jan 1, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Bangladesh police arrested a journalist under the controversial anti-propaganda law and are looking for another one on allegations of publishing "fake" information about the elections held at the weekend, official sources told EFE on Wednesday.

Journalist Hedayet Hossain Mollah, a Dhaka Tribune and Bangla Tribune correspondent, was arrested on Tuesday evening in Khulna district after local administration chief filed a case against him, the officer-in-charge of the local police, Mahbubur Rahman, told EFE.