A man holds up a sign demanding $15.00 a day for Haitian textile workers during a protest in Port-au-Prince on 23 February 2022. EFE/Johnson Sabin

A man prepares to add to a barricade of burning tires in Port-au-Prince on 23 February 2022. EFE/Johnson Sabin

A man adds to a barricade of burning tires during a protest in Port-au-Prince on 23 February 2022. EFE/Johnson Sabin

A journalist was killed and three other people were wounded during a protest here Wednesday by Haitian workers demanding higher wages.

An Efe journalist at the scene said that the shots appeared to come from a vehicle occupied by men wearing police uniforms.