The International Federation of Journalists on Monday called on Saudi Arabia to clarify the disappearance of a Saudi journalist who is suspected of having been murdered at the Middle Eastern kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Anthony Bellanger, the IFJ's secretary-general, said in a press conference held in Brussels, where the journalists' union federation is based, that everyone was anxious to know the whereabouts of Jamal Khashoggi, who went missing last Tuesday after visiting the Saudi consulate in Turkey's largest city to collect paperwork.