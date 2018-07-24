A journalist was gunned down early Tuesday in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Playa del Carmen, police and city officials said.
Ruben Pat Cahuich was shot at least twice outside a bar near the main street in the town.
Crime scene investigators gather evidence outside the bar where journalist Ruben Pat Cahuich was gunned down on July 24, 2018, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul
