Crime scene investigators gather evidence outside the bar where journalist Ruben Pat Cahuich was gunned down on July 24, 2018, in Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Alonso Cupul

A journalist was gunned down early Tuesday in the Mexican Caribbean resort town of Playa del Carmen, police and city officials said.

Ruben Pat Cahuich was shot at least twice outside a bar near the main street in the town.