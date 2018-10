An undated photo shows a person believed to be Japanese journalist Junpei Yasuda, at an undisclosed location, issued on Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

A handout photo made available by the Hatay Governor"s press office shows Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda in Hatay, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HATAY GOVERNOR PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Japanese journalist Jumpei Yasuda returned home on Thursday from Turkey, after spending more than three years as a hostage in Syria.

Yasuda, who was rescued by the Turkish security forces, arrived in a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul at Narita Airport in Tokyo, reported public broadcaster NHK.