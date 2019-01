President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo speaks during the opening ceremony for the 6th edition of the Africa CEO Forum 2018 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, Mar. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LEGNAN KOULA

A journalist who helped unveil a corruption scandal within the Ghanaian soccer federation has been fatally shot, one of his colleagues reported Thursday.

Ahmed Hussein-Suale, who was part of a documentary that sparked the massive scandal that hit the national soccer federation, on Wednesday night was reportedly shot three times – twice in the chest and once in the neck – by unknown assailants riding a motorcycle.