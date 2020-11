A customer at a convenience store picks up a local newspaper with stories about the United States 2020 presidential election, in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines 08 November 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Radio host Virgilio Maganes, 62, was murdered Tuesday in front of his home in Villasis, Pangasinan province, in the northern Philippines, the 18th journalist to have been killed during President Rodrigo Duterte's mandate.

His death came two days after a failed assassination attempt when two armed men shot him from a motorcycle while Maganes was in a tricycle taxi, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines wrote in a statement. EFE-EPA