A Kashmiri Muslim protester throws a stone at Indian paramilitaries during clashes near the site of a gunfight in the Kuthpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 15 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Kashmiri Muslim protesters throw stones and wooden sticks at an Indian paramilitary vehicle during clashes near the site of a gunfight in the Kuthpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 15 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Muslim protester prepares to throw a exploded smoke shell at Indian police during clashes near the site of a gunfight in the Kuthpora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district, some 15 kilometres from Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

A top militant commander who was allegedly involved in the murder of a prominent journalist in June in Indian-administered Kashmir was killed in a shootout with security forces on Wednesday, police said.

The killing of Naveed Jatt, a Pakistani national and commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba group, along with one of his accomplices, triggered stone-throwing protests by residents in the central Kashmiri district of Budgam, according to an epa-efe photojournalist.