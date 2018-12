Protesters dodge tear gas during confrontations with security forces in Kasserine, Tunisia, on Tuesday, Dec 25. EFE/EPA/STR

Security forces face protesters on the streets of Kasserine, Tunisia, on Tuesday, Dec. 25. EFE/EPA/STR

Six police were wounded during protests in the southwestern city of Kasserine after a journalist set himself on fire to draw attention to Tunisia's economic woes, the country's interior minister said Tuesday.

Demonstrators blocked roads with piles of burning tires and hurled rocks at police, Sofiane Zaag said, adding that three people were arrested.