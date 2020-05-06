A Filipino photographs a mural depicting press freedom and the 10th-year commemoration of the Ampatuan Massacre in Manila, Philippines, 23 November 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino supporters hold signs in symbolic solidarity outside ABS-CBN network headquarters in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 05 May 2020. EFE-EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A radio broadcaster in central Philippines' Negros Oriental Province was shot dead late Tuesday by gunmen on a motorcycle, the 16th journalist to be killed during President Rodrigo Duterte's term.