Municipal police officers monitor the area where journalist Heber Lopez Vasquez was murdered in Salina Cruz, state of Oaxaca, Mexico, late 10 February 2022. EFE/Luis Villalobos

Journalist Heber Lopez Vasquez, 39, was shot to death Thursday in the port of Salina Cruz, in the state of Oaxaca, southern Mexico, relatives told EFE.

The crime is the fifth murder that occurs in Mexico against journalists so far in 2022.