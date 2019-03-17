The National Journalists Association (CNP) of Venezuela on Sunday denounced the attacks on freedom of expression it said have been mounted by the Nicolas Maduro government, adding that the media has become a "political target" simply because they are informing the public of what is going on in that country in crisis.

The group posted a message on Twitter to that effect, adding that Maduro's regime "represses, jails, disappears for hours, tortures and harms" the rights of press workers who are also "threatened" and exposed at public events or on state-run VTV television programs.