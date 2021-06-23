The journalist Carlos Fernando Chamorro (C) speaks to press along his wife Desiree Elizondo (C-R) at the closed headquarters of his media Confidencial, prior to being evicted by the police, in Managua, Nicaragua, 14 December 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Torres

Two journalists and a former revolutionary commander left Nicaragua amid a wave of arrests of opposition figures less than five months before elections, in which President Daniel Ortega seeks reelection for another five years.

Carlos Fernando Chamorro, winner of a prestigious Ortega y Gasset Journalism Award and one of the most critical voices of the government, said Tuesday he has had to go into exile for the second time in the last three years following anti-government protests that erupted over controversial social security reforms and which the government described as a failed coup attempt.