An undated photograph showing a demonstrator holding a sign supporting freedom of the press during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela. EFE FILE

A total of "498 violations of freedom of expression" occurred in Venezuela between January and December, the National Press Workers Guild (SNTP) said Wednesday.

"The figure, which is inappropriate for democratic countries, shows a 26.5 percent increase from 2016, when there were 360 incidents," the SNTP said in a statement. "It is above the reports in 2015 (280) and 2014 (420)."