Journalists hold placards during a protest against the assassination of veteran journalist and editor-in-chief of the daily Rising Kashmir, Syed Shujaat Bukhari, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, Jun. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAROOQ KHAN

Journalists in Srinagar on Tuesday protested the assassination of a veteran journalist with a march and sit-in.

Almost 100 journalists from the Kashmir Valley and Jammu walked a loop from the press enclave, where 50-year-old Syed Shujaat Bukhari was killed on Jun. 14, to the iconic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower), an epa-efe journalist reports.