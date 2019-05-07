After languishing for more than 500 days in a prison on the outskirts of Myanmar’s former capital, Yangon, two journalists who were convicted for their coverage of a massacre of Rohingya villagers in 2017 walked free on Tuesday following a presidential pardon.
The two reporters employed by the Reuters news agency, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were beaming as they walked out of the jail, waving and giving the thumbs-up sign to the scrum of reporters that greeted them before being reunited with their spouses and children.