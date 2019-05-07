Reuters reporter Wa Lone reacts as he is freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANN WANG/POOL

Reuters reporters Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) react as they are freed from Insein prison after receiving a presidential pardon in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANN WANG/POOL

Reuters reporters Wa Lone (L) and Kyaw Soe Oo (R) gesture as they walk to Insein prison gate after being freed in Yangon, Myanmar, May 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/ANN WANG/POOL

After languishing for more than 500 days in a prison on the outskirts of Myanmar’s former capital, Yangon, two journalists who were convicted for their coverage of a massacre of Rohingya villagers in 2017 walked free on Tuesday following a presidential pardon.

The two reporters employed by the Reuters news agency, Wa Lone, 33, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 29, were beaming as they walked out of the jail, waving and giving the thumbs-up sign to the scrum of reporters that greeted them before being reunited with their spouses and children.