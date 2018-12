Mexican bullfighter Arturo Saldivar fights a bull at Las Ventas bullring during the San Isidro Fair in Madrid, Spain, May 10 2015. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Spanish bullfighter Juan Jose Padilla poses during an interview to Efe, in Aguascalientes, Mexico, Nov 07 2018. EPA-EFE/GERARDO ESPARZA

The seventh bullfight of Mexico City's Grand Season on Sunday was marked by a homage to late matador Armillita Chico and a cheerful farewell to Juan Jose Padilla.

Padilla, nicknamed Ciclon de Jerez (the cyclone of Jerez) cut an ear of the last bull of his professional career. A second ear was awarded to Arturo Saldivar.