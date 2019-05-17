Nobel Peace Prize-winner and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos speaks at the Astana Economic Forum in Nur-Sultan on Friday, May 17. EFE-EPA/KULYASH KONYROVA

Nobel Peace Prize winner and former Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos called here Friday for support of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the 17 global objectives to eradicate poverty and protect the planet that the leaders of 193 countries signed in 2015 at the New York summit.

"Today it is extremely important that all the countries of the world cooperate in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. And it is important that it is the politicians who take the lead in this task," Santos said in his speech at the 12th Astana Economic Forum in the Kazakh capital.