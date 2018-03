Youths take part in "The enchained" celebration in Masatepe, Nicaragua, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Youths take part in "The enchained" celebration in Masatepe, Nicaragua, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Youths take part in "The enchained" celebration in Masatepe, Nicaragua, March 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/Jorge Torres

Hundreds of Nicaraguans chastised Thursday a group of men portraying apostle Judas Iscariot during "The enchained," a celebration held each year for more than a century in the southwestern town of Masatepe.

Wearing miniskirts, tights, colorful dresses and masks, hundreds of people, mainly youths and children, chased, captured and then dragged the group of men portraying Judas along this town's streets, located 50 kilometers (31.1 miles) southwest of Managua.