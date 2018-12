Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives at Manhattan criminal courtroom with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (L) for a hearing in his sexual assault case in New York, USA, on Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein (2nd-L) departs a Manhattan criminal courtroom with his attorney Benjamin Brafman (C) following a hearing in his sexual assault case in New York, USA, on Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein (C) departs a Manhattan criminal courtroom following a hearing in his sexual assault case in New York, New York, USA, on Dec. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY

A New York state judge on Thursday allowed a sexual assault case against disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein to move forward and set a pre-trial hearing for March 7.

Manhattan Criminal Court Judge James Burke declined to dismiss any of the remaining charges against Weinstein, according to the erstwhile mogul's attorney, Benjamin Brafman, who said the ruling was a "disappointment."