A US federal judge on Tuesday blocked the publication of manuals for the 3D printing of weapons just hours before their scheduled online distribution by a Texas group that had reached an agreement with the Donald Trump administration to do so.

In his ruling, Judge Robert S. Lasnik, who presides over a court in Washington state, said that the publication of the manuals by Texas-based Defense Distributed creates "the probability of irreparable harm."