Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, credited by prosecutors with helping lay the groundwork for sex-trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein, stands outside a federal court in New York on Monday, July 15. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

An alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein, Annie Farmer (C) and her lawyer, David Boies, leave a federal courtroom in New York on Monday, July 15. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Multimillionaire accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein will remain behind bars for at least a few more days after a decision here Monday by the US federal judge hearing the case to delay ruling on defense attorneys' application for bail.

US District Judge Richard Berman told the parties during a hearing that he would need more time to review the arguments for and against allowing the hedge fund manager to leave the federal lockup where he has been held since his July 6 arrest.