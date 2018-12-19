Michael Flynn (c.), the former national security adviser of US President Donald Trump, leaves a federal court in Washington on Dec. 18, 2018, after the judge delayed his sentencing because the defendant had confessed he was guilty of lying to the FBI and had cooperated with the investigations of the Russia probe. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Michael Flynn (c.), the former national security adviser of US President Donald Trump, leaves a federal court in Washington on Dec. 18, 2018, after the judge delayed his sentencing because the defendant had confessed he was guilty of lying to the FBI and had cooperated with the investigations of the Russia probe. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Michael Flynn (c.), the former national security adviser of US President Donald Trump, leaves a federal court in Washington on Dec. 18, 2018, after the judge delayed his sentencing because the defendant had confessed he was guilty of lying to the FBI and had cooperated with the investigations of the Russia probe. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

A federal judge decided Tuesday to delay sentencing Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser of US President Donald Trump, after the defendant confessed he was guilty of lying to the FBI and had cooperated with the investigations of the Russia probe.

The magistrate hearing the case in Washington, Emmet Sullivan, asked the accused if he would prefer to delay being sentenced in order to have more time to complete his cooperation with the authorities, of if he would prefer the sentence to be handed down this Tuesday as originally scheduled. The defense chose a delay.