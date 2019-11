Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Krishna Bahadur Mahara speaks during his meeting with Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi (not pictured) at Zhongnanhai Leadership Compound in Beijing, China, 7 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE OLIVEAU / POOL

Krishna Bahadur Mahara (C), a former speaker of parliament, is being taken to district government attorney office for his statement in Kathmandu, Nepal, 15 October 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A Kathmandu district court on Monday ordered the preventive detention of the former speaker of Nepal's parliament over allegations of attempted rape.

Krishna Bahadur Mahara resigned as speaker of Nepal's lower house following an allegation that he assaulted and raped a female staffer.