(FILE) Clergy from different faiths and supporters stand next to a fence inside the Otay Mesa Detention Center during a rally in support of immigrant families that had been separated at the US-Mexico border in San Diego, California, USA, Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID MAUNG

(FILE) Dozen of teddy bears are placed at the entrance of the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children in Homestead, Florida, USA on Jun. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

A federal judge on Tuesday expressed his confidence that the government of the United States will comply with the court order regarding the reunification of more than 1,600 immigrant families within the deadline, but expressed concern over the parents who had already been deported without their children.

At a follow-up hearing of the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) against the US government, lawyers of the Department of Justice (DOJ) indicated on Tuesday that 1,012 children between 5 and 17 years of age have been returned to their parents, while an unspecified number of the remaining children have been sent to their relatives.