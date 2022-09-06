A file photo of US former President Donald Trump. A judge on 5 September 2022 granted Trump's request for the appointment of an arbiter to review the documents seized last month from his sprawling Mar-a-Lago private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida. The ruling by Aileen Cannon, a Trump-nominated federal judge in South Florida, states that the "special master" will review those records and determine if any are covered by attorney-client privilege (commonly available to any suspect) or even executive privilege, typically invoked to protect presidents' power to withhold information from Congress and the courts. EFE/Shawn Thew

A judge on Monday granted former US President Donald Trump's request for the appointment of an arbiter to review the documents seized last month from his sprawling Mar-a-Lago private club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

The ruling by Aileen Cannon, a Trump-nominated federal judge in South Florida, states that the "special master" will review those records and determine if any are covered by attorney-client privilege (commonly available to any suspect) or even executive privilege, typically invoked to protect presidents' power to withhold information from Congress and the courts.