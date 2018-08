Kathleen Manafort (L), wife of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, walks out of a US District Court as the jury deliberates for a second day in the ongoing Manafort trial in Alexandria, Virginia, United States, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Kevin Downing, an attorney representing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, walks out of a US District Court as the jury deliberates for a second day in the ongoing Manafort trial in Alexandria, Virginia, United States, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

Kevin Downing (L), Thomas Zehnle (C), and Richard Westling, attorneys representing former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, walk out of a US District Court as the jury deliberates for a second day in the ongoing Manafort trial in Alexandria, Virginia, United States, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Shawn Thew

The US federal judge hearing the case against former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort said Friday that he has been threatened.

Judge T.S. Ellis said he has been the victim of attempts to intimidate him in connection to the Manafort case, which has created expectations due to the trial's implications on the investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election and collusion between the Kremlin and then-candidate Donald Trump.