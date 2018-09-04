A judge in Madrid has issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday against a left-wing Spanish actor for having failed to appear before the court twice to testify in a lawsuit brought against him by a group of Christian lawyers who accuse him of offending their religious sensibilities.

The Spanish Association of Christian Lawyers (AEAC) had filed a complaint against the 48-year-old thespian, Guillermo "Willy" Toledo, who had published a post on his Facebook account in July 2017 that included lively expressions of him defecating on God and the Virgin Mary.