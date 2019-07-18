Sigrid McCawley (L) and Stan Pottinger, attorneys representing alleged victims of Jeffrey Epstein, face the media outside the federal courthouse in New York on Thursday, July 18. EFE-EPA/JASON SZENES

The US federal judge hearing the sex trafficking case against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein ruled Thursday that the defendant must remain in custody while awaiting trial.

Defense attorneys had requested that Epstein be granted house arrest in exchange for posting bail of $77 million and agreeing to intrusive monitoring, but US District Judge Richard Berman was persuaded by the prosecution's argument that the hedge fund manager posed not only a flight risk, but a danger to the community as well.