People attend a prayer at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 March 2019. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 21 March, that New Zealand will ban all types of military style semi-automatic weapons used in Christchurch attacks after a gunman killed 50 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Muslims answer the call to pray at Hagley Park, opposite the Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, 22 March 2019. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on 21 March, that New Zealand will ban all types of military style semi-automatic weapons used in Christchurch attacks after a gunman killed 50 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid on 15 March. EPA-EFE/MARTIN HUNTER AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Syed Areeb Ahmed, one of the nine Pakistani victim of mass shooting in Christchurch, after his body was brought to Pakistan, in Karachi, Pakistan, 25 March 2019. A gunman killed 50 worshippers at the Al Noor Masjid and Linwood Masjid in Christchurch, New Zealand on 15 March. The 28-year-old Australian suspect, Brenton Tarrant, appeared in court on 16 March and was charged with murder. EPA-EFE/FILE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Brenton Tarrant (pixelated) makes a sign to the camera during his appearance, on a charge of murder for Christchurch mosque massacre in the District Court, Christchurch, New Zealand, 16 March 2019. At least 49 people were killed by a gunman, believed to be Brenton Harrison Tarrant, and 20 more injured and in critical condition during the terrorist attacks against two mosques in New Zealand during Friday prayers on 15 March. EPA-EFE/FILE/Martin Hunter / POOL NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Brenton Tarrant, author of the supremacist attack against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in mid-March, will have to undergo two evaluations to determine his mental state before his upcoming trial, according to the judge in charge of the case on Friday.

Judge Cameron Mander of the Christchurch High Court asked for two preliminary reports to test the defendant's ability to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges of 50 counts of murder, one for each victim of the attack, and another 39 counts of attempted murder, which he faces.