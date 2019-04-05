Australian Brenton Tarrant, author of the supremacist attack against two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand in mid-March, will have to undergo two evaluations to determine his mental state before his upcoming trial, according to the judge in charge of the case on Friday.
Judge Cameron Mander of the Christchurch High Court asked for two preliminary reports to test the defendant's ability to plead guilty or not guilty to the charges of 50 counts of murder, one for each victim of the attack, and another 39 counts of attempted murder, which he faces.