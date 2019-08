File image of former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa delivering an address during the 70th session of General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, New York, USA, Sept. 28, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/JUSTIN LANE

A judge in Ecuador on Thursday ordered the pre-trial detention of the country's exiled former president, Rafael Correa, over his alleged ties to a bribery case involving the tit-for-tat granting of public contracts.

National Judge Daniella Camacho greenlit the request made on Wednesday by Attorney General Diana Salazar and said that the remand in custody was "legal, constitutional and conventional" and therefore "not arbitrary."