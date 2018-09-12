A judge on Tuesday ordered six major museums in Rio de Janeiro to improve their security and fire-protection systems within 30 days after the National Museum of Brazil, the oldest in the country, was completely destroyed by a fire earlier this month, according to official sources.
The decision was taken by Judge Geraldine Pinto Vital de Castro, in response to a request from the Public Prosecutor's Office, which on Tuesday requested the temporary closure of these six institutions after finding that they lacked a license to operate from the Fire Department.