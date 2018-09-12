A statue of Emperor Pedro II of Brazil is seen in front of the National Museum after the fire that consumed it on Sunday night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil on Sunday heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

Federal Police and firefighters work in the investigation to clarify the causes of the fire that consumed the National Museum on Sunday night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 04 September 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

General view of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, after a fire consumed the place last night, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 03 September 2018. A fire swept through the National Museum of Brazil heavily damaging the 200-year old museum in Rio de Janeiro. EPA-EFE/FILE/Antonio Lacerda

A general view of the National Museum of Rio de Janeiro, one of the oldest in Brazil, as it is consumed by flames due to a major fire, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 02 September 2018. There have been no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is unknown. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARCELO SAYAO

A judge on Tuesday ordered six major museums in Rio de Janeiro to improve their security and fire-protection systems within 30 days after the National Museum of Brazil, the oldest in the country, was completely destroyed by a fire earlier this month, according to official sources.

The decision was taken by Judge Geraldine Pinto Vital de Castro, in response to a request from the Public Prosecutor's Office, which on Tuesday requested the temporary closure of these six institutions after finding that they lacked a license to operate from the Fire Department.