Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts during a meeting of the Workers' Party (PT) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 25 January 2018. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reacts by offering a speech after hearing the decision of his trial, at the Plaza de la Republica of Sao Paulo, Brazil, 24 January 2018. EPA-EFE/MARCELO CHELLO

A federal judge in Brasilia on Thursday ordered the confiscation of the former Brazilian president's passport and banned him from leaving Brazil.

The order against Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva came after the ex-head of state was sentenced to 12 years and one month in prison for corruption and money laundering the day before, according to the Brazilian Federal Police and the Ministry of Justice.