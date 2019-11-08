President Donald Trump walks across the South Lawn of the White House after returning from a campaign rally in Louisiana on Nov. 6, 2019. EFE/EPA/YURI GRIPAS / POOL world rights

A New York state judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to personally pay $2 million for persistently violating state charities laws as part of a settlement in a civil lawsuit.

The payment is the settlement - and thus the final resolution - in a case filed by the New York Attorney General's Office after the Trump Foundation, during Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, organized a fundraiser Judge Saliann Scarpulla ruled that the $2 million settlement must be personally paid by Trump for breaching his fiduciary duty to properly oversee the activities of the Trump Foundation.