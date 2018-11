Washington, Nov. 16, 2018: CNN reporter Jim Acosta returs to the White House after the Trump administration had revokes his press credential during a confrontation with Trump. EPA/EFE/ JIM LO SCALZO

A federal judge on Friday ordered the White House to temporarily reinstate the credentials of CNN reporter Jim Acosta pending a final ruling on the network's lawsuit against the Trump administration.

"This is a great day for the First Amendment and journalism," Ted Boutrous, an attorney representing CNN, said outside the courtroom after Judge Timothy J. Kelly granted the network's request for a temporary restraining order requiring the White House to restore Acosta's access.