An undated file photo showing a pro-immigrant demonstration in the US. A federal judge in Seattle partially lifted President Donald Trump's entry ban on certain refugees from several mainly Muslim-majority nations on Dec. 23, 2017. EFE Un juez federal de Seattle levantó parcialmente la prohibición de entrada en EE.UU. de ciertos refugiados procedentes de países de mayoría musulmana planteada por el presidente Donald Trump, al argumentar que la medida impedía la reunión de personas con familiares que viven legalmente en el país. EFE/ARCHIVO

A federal judge in Seattle partially lifted President Donald Trump's ban on US entry for certain refugees from Muslim majority nations, arguing that the measure would prevent the reunion of people with their relatives living legally in this country.

The decision was handed down on Saturday evening by federal Judge James Robart after hearing arguments made by two civil rights defense organizations - the American Civil Liberties Union and Jewish Family Service - and government attorneys.