Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, after a federal court hearing in Washington DC on May 23, 2018. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

A US federal judge on Monday granted immunity to five potential witnesses in exchange for their testimony against Paul Manafort, the former chairman of President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign, who is on trial for bank and tax fraud in Virginia, and - later in the day - ruled that the trial will start a week later than originally scheduled.

Judge Thomas Selby Ellis III announced his immunity ruling during a hearing on Monday morning in US District Court in Alexandria, Virginia.