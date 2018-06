Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort (C), his attorney Kevin Downing (L) and Manafort's wife Kathleen Manafort arrive at a Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC, United States, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/Michael Reynolds

A US federal judge on Friday revoked the bail of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort and ordered him held pending trial on an expanded list of charges.

Manafort was indicted last year for various financial improprieties in connection with the investigation on the purported Russian interference in the 2016 US election.