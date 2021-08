Attorney Sidney Powell (C), a member of US President Donald J. Trump's legal team, speaks alongside Trump lawyer and former mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani (L) about the president's legal challenges to his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2020 (issued 22 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

People react after news media forecast Michigan will go to Biden at an election result watch party, the day after Election Day at McPherson Square near the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 04 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Attorney Sidney Powell, a member of US President Donald J. Trump's legal team, speaks about the president's legal challenges to his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in the Republican National Committee Headquarters in Washington, DC, USA, 19 November 2020 (issued 22 November 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Nine lawyers aligned with former United States president Donald Trump who filed an unsuccessful lawsuit challenging the Nov. 6 election results in the state of Michigan were sanctioned by a judge on Wednesday.

District Judge Linda Parker said the lawsuit "represents a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process," according to her 110-page decision announcing the sanctions.