Attorneys Damon Cheronis (L) and Donna Rotunno (R) talk to reporters following a bail hearing for their client, former movie producer Harvey Weinstein, outside of New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 December 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JUSTIN LANE

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) arrives for the first day of his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York, New York, USA, 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Actresses Rose McGowan (R) and Patricia Arquette (L) during a press conference with other women who have all accused former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, outside the New York State Supreme Court on the first day of Weinstein's criminal trial in New York on 06 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein (C) departs after the first day of his criminal trial at the New York State Supreme Court in New York on 6 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JASON SZENES

The judge hearing the sexual assault case against Harvey Weinstein declined Monday to impose a gag order on defense counsel, but he did order lawyers representing the disgraced Hollywood mogul to refrain from further public comment about prosecution witnesses.

That was one of several rulings handed down by Judge James Burke during an 80-minute hearing devoted to establishing the rules for Weinstein's trial on charges that include rape.