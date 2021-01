US President Joe Biden speaks at the White House in Washington DC on 26 January 2021. A federal judge in Texas on 26 January 2021 temporarily blocked Biden's 100-day moratorium on the deportation of most undocumented immigrants in the United States. EPA-EFE/Doug Mills

A federal judge in Texas on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Joe Biden's 100-day moratorium on the deportation of most undocumented immigrants in the United States.

The ruling came after Texas's attorney general, Republican Ken Paxton, had filed a lawsuit against the Biden administration's measure last week.