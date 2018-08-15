Judge of the Supreme Court Rosa Weber attends a hearing at the Supreme Court on Brazilian former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's 'habeas corpus', in Brasilia, Brazil, Apr. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ANDRE COELHO

Judge Rosa Weber is to become the first woman to oversee a presidential election in Brazil after she was Tuesday appointed president of the Superior Electoral Court, the body in charge of organizing the polls scheduled for Oct. 7.

Weber, also just the second woman to preside over the country's electoral court in its 73-year history, assumed her new position for a period of two years in an official ceremony in which she said "democracy is a daily and permanent conquest" that is strengthened through elections.