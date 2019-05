An opponent of US President Donald Trump holds up a sign outside a federal courthouse in New York on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Opponents of US President Donald Trump hold up a banner outside a federal court in New York on Wednesday, May 22. EFE-EPA/JUSTIN LANE

A federal judge ruled here Wednesday that two financial institutions can turn over information sought by US lawmakers regarding the business affairs of President Donald Trump.

US District Judge Edgardo Ramos rejected a motion brought by Trump, three of his adult children - Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric - and the Trump Organization to bar Deutsche Bank and Capitol One from complying with subpoenas issued by two committees of the US House of Representatives.