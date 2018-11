A doll of Judge Sergio Moro lies in front of a T-shirt with the image of Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, Nov. 1. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

Judge Sergio Moro (L) is seen alongside future Finance Minister Paulo Guedes ahead of a meeting with Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, Nov. 1. EFE-EPA/Antonio Lacerda

The Brazilian judge who put former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva behind bars accepted Thursday an appointment as justice minister in the incoming administration of rightist Jair Bolsonaro.

Sergio Moro, 46, announced he would be joining the new government after a 90-minute conversation in Rio de Janeiro with Bolsonaro, who said during the campaign that he saw the judge as a future justice minister or member of Brazil's Supreme Court.