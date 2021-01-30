View of the US border wall in the city of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, 21 January 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/Joebeth Terriquez

Children play on the beach next to the wall delimiting the border between the US and Mexico stretches into the Pacific Ocean next to San Diego, California, USA, 03 July 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A child plays on the beach on the Mexican side where the wall delimiting the border between the US and Mexico stretches into the Pacific Ocean next to San Diego, California, USA, 02 July 2019 (03 July 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United States officials may resume the expulsion of unaccompanied migrant children entering the country through the southern border without processing them under the usual protocols, a panel of judges in Washington DC ruled Friday.

DC Circuit Court Judges Gregory Katsas, Neomi Rao and Justin Walker – all appointees of former president Donald Trump – halted a November lower court order by Judge Emmet Sullivan, who had ruled that the government didn’t have the authority to expel unaccompanied minors, who needed protection and were subject to removal under a public health order. EFE-EPA