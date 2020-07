New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (R) attends a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at Admiralty House in Sydney, Australia, 28 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Newly appointed New Zealand National Party leader Todd Muller (C) speaks to the media during a press conference in Wellington, New Zealand, 22 May 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/BEN MCKAY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Judith Collins, National party's MP looks on prior to her party's caucus meeting at Parliament House in Wellington, New Zealand, 11 February 2020 (reissued 15 July 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ROWLAND AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

New Zealand’s opposition National Party has elected a new leader to face off with popular Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in September’s general election just two months away.

Late on Tuesday night, Judith Collins took over the top job after Todd Muller, who had taken up the role in a leadership spill just 53 days prior, stepped down citing health reasons. EFE-EPA